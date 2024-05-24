Madras HC to pronounce final orders in ‘Savukku’ Shankar's plea today afternoon

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court will pronounce the final order today afternoon in the petition seeking to quash Savukku Shankar's detention order under goondas act.

A vacation bench of Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice PB Balaji opined that Shankar should be transferred from Coimbatore Central prison to Puzhal prison, Chennai and State has to take a call on this matter not the Court, while hearing the petition moved by A Kamala, mother of Shankar.

Shankar submitted an undertaking stating how his conduct will be in the future, as per the Court's order.

The bench observed that final order will be pronounced at 2:15 pm and said that there will be a surprise in the order. Justice GR Swaminathan also observed that he will put black & white in his order why the petition is listed immediately today.

Also Read: Madras HC frowns at how 'Savukku' Shankar addressed CM Stalin, directs him to list the way he will act in future

After hearing the contentions of senior counsel R John Sathyan representing Shankar, the bench observed that the Chennai city police commissioner had simply approved the proposal of his subordinates for invoking goondas detention against Shankar.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman objected to the undertaking submitted by Shankar as it stated that he limit his conduct within the freedom of speech and not what the Court has direct.

The bench also directed the National Human Rights Commission to take cognizance of the complaints lodged by Shankar's mother alleging custodial torture and decide within four months.

It may be noted that there were other impleading petitions filed including journalist Sandhya Ravishankar objecting the petition seeking quash the goondas detention.

Also Read: The web that Tamil Nadu police weaved around YouTuber Savukku Shankar