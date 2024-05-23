Madras HC frowns at how 'Savukku' Shankar addressed CM Stalin, directs him to list the way he will act in future

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed Savukku Shankar to list out the way he will act in the future and opined that the Court disliked the denigrating way he addressed the Chief Minister of the State in his interviews.

A vacation bench of Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice PB Balaji adjourned the petition of Shankar's mother seeking to quash his detention under the Gondas Act, to May 24 for a final hearing.

The State submitted before the Court all the files related to the detention of Shankar, as per the Court's direction.

The petitioner A Kamala, mother of Shankar, alleged that her son stood against the failures of the government and exposed various scams and frauds done by politicians and bureaucrats.

His detention and having been charged with multiple cases, displays the vengeance unleashed by the police with malafide intention and completely motivated, said the petitioner.

Since his detention under the Goondas Act is without following the due procedure of law and not exercising the proper application of mind and it is liable to be quashed, said the petitioner.

Savukku Shankar was arrested on May 4, by the Coimbatore cybercrime as he allegedly defamed women police personnel in his Youtube interview, various cases were booked against him including a drug case under the NDPS act for allegedly being found in possession of ganja.

His mother previously moved a petition before the High Court alleging that the prison officials were physically torturing his son and sought to investigate the allegation by the State Human Rights Commission.