Madras HC to hear urgent petition to bury TN BSP president Armstrong's body in party office in Perambur

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court will hear the urgent petition on Sunday (July 7) moved by Bahujan Samaj Party State president Armstrong's wife Porkodi seeking permission to bury her husband's remains in his party office at Perambur.

On the night of June 6, Porkodi's counsel moved urgent mention before the acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan. After hearing the request the acting Chief Justice granted permission to hear the matter immediately.

However, there was a confusion among the advocates of the petitioner between which judge, Justice Anita Sumanth or Bhavani Subbarayon, holds the portfolio to hear the matter.

However, Justice Bhavani Subbaroyan agreed to hear the matter on Sunday at 8:30 am, as she holds the local authority portfolio.

On Friday a group of assailants brutally attacked Armstrong with deadly weapons near his house at Perambur, Chennai.

Armstrong, the BSP state president succumbed to severe injuries on the way to the hospital.

Several political leaders including BSP chief Mayawati condemned the murder of Armstrong.

Public homage is planned in Perambur and the body was recieved by the relatives on Saturday night.