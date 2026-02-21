Madras HC to Aavin: Try non-plastic milk sachets for the Nilgiris

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed state-owned milk cooperative Aavin to propose an alternative to plastic sachets for milk distribution in hill stations, particularly the Nilgiris.
A special bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the order after senior counsel T Mohan, appointed to assist the court (amicus curiae), informed the court that over 60 lakh plastic sachets are generated daily in the Nilgiris alone through Aavin milk sales, amounting to more than 18 crore annually.
He also noted that Aavin had undertaken in 2013 to supply milk in glass bottles and had floated tenders.
The bench directed Aavin to replace plastic sachets and clarified that the ban on PET water bottles applies equally to poly-coated Tetra Paks and multi-layered packs, which, it said, are even more harmful. Authorities were ordered to strictly enforce the ban, seize violative packs, and seal the premises of offenders.