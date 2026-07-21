Madras HC tells spl court to issue fresh order in DA case against ex-MLA from AIADMK

The prosecution alleged that Sathiya Naarayanan, while serving as the MLA for the T Nagar Assembly constituency between May 13, 2016, and March 17, 2021, amassed assets and pecuniary resources worth about Rs 9.44 crore in his name and his wife S Jayachitra's name, which were allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income.

It further alleged that he failed to satisfactorily account for the assets, thereby committing offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Following the completion of the investigation, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) filed a final report, which was taken on file by the trial court.

Challenging the order taking cognisance, Sathiya Naarayanan and Jayachitra filed a petition before the Madras High Court.