Madras HC tells spl court to issue fresh order in DA case against ex-MLA from AIADMK

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Special Court for MPs and MLAs in Chennai to pass a fresh, reasoned order on taking cognisance of the disproportionate assets case against former AIADMK MLA B Sathiya Naarayanan.
The prosecution alleged that Sathiya Naarayanan, while serving as the MLA for the T Nagar Assembly constituency between May 13, 2016, and March 17, 2021, amassed assets and pecuniary resources worth about Rs 9.44 crore in his name and his wife S Jayachitra's name, which were allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income.
It further alleged that he failed to satisfactorily account for the assets, thereby committing offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Following the completion of the investigation, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) filed a final report, which was taken on file by the trial court.
Challenging the order taking cognisance, Sathiya Naarayanan and Jayachitra filed a petition before the Madras High Court.
When the matter came up for hearing before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, counsel for the petitioners contended that the trial court had taken cognisance without allowing them to be heard, as mandated under Section 223(1) of the BNSS. The counsel further argued that the cognisance order was a non-speaking one and had been passed mechanically without assigning any reasons.
After hearing the matter, the judge held that the cognisance order dated February 11, 2026, passed by the Principal Sessions Court for the Trial of Cases relating to MPs and MLAs in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, could not be sustained and was liable to be set aside.
The High Court remanded the matter to the Special Court for MPs and MLAs in Chennai, directing it to pass a reasoned order on taking cognisance and proceed in accordance with law within a week. The connected criminal miscellaneous petitions were consequently closed.