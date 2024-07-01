Madras HC taken suo motu case of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, opines region needs immediate attention

CHENNAI: Followed by the loss of more than 60 lives to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy the Madras High Court taken up suo motu case to protect the socio-economic status of the downtrodden Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) people residing in various hamlets in Kalvarayan hills at Kallakurichi.

Since the villages sorrounding Kalvarayan hills are underdeveloped lacking basic facilities due to the economic backwardness and unemployment in the region, the people living in these areas are being forced to resort to manufacturing of illicit liquor for their livelihood, wrote a division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam ans Justice C Kumarappan while taking up the suo motu case.

The districts of Kallakurichi and Salem need immediate socio - economic attention as it lacks development and employment, since it was annexed with India only after 1976, wrote the bench.

The history of the region and the present condition deserves immediate attention and measures to ensure that people of Kalvarayan hills are able to access the basic facilities and welfare schemes, read the order.

The State should take all the steps to bolster the economic situation in the region to prevent further crimes such as illicit arrack sales, wrote the bench.

Inspite of the illicit liquor prohibition in the State, the Kallakurichi tragedy has taken place, which has led to loss of lives and the people most affected are from

the vulnerable sections of the society, which requires immediate action, the bench wrote.

This is an issue that needs to be dealt with at the earliest and all comprehensive measures for the economic - social upliftment of the people of Kalvarayan hill region, is a Constitutional priority, read the order.

The bench also impleaded several authorities including the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, Secretary to the Union ministry of tribal affairs, State principal secretary of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department and Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu.

The bench also directed the registry to place the matter before the acting Chief Justice of the High Court for passing appropriate orders.