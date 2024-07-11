Madras HC tags all petitions seeking CBI probe in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to file a counter to the fresh petitions filed seeking CBI probe in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and adjourned the hearing.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq tagged the petitions filed by AIADMK former MLA A Shirdharan, DMDK former MLA B Parthasarathy and an advocate Mohandass along with the petitions already moved by AIADMK advocate IS Inbadurai and PMK advocate K Balu as all the petitions seeking to transfer the probe from the State agency to CBI for speedy and fair investigation.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted that since the State has already submitted the status report to the two earlier petitions, sought time to file a counter to the fresh petitions.

After the request the bench posted the matter on July 18 for further submission.

Immediately after the incident of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy which resulted in loss of more than 60 lives, advocate Inbadurai moved PIL before the High Court seeking to transfer the Kallakurichi hooch death investigation from CB-CID to CBI to ensure proper investigation.

Similarly, another PIL was filed by advocate K Balu to transfer the investigation to CBI and constitute a special investigation team to nab all the accused.

In July 3, the State submitted a status report stating that considering the gravity of the crisis it has immediately transferred the investigation to CB-CID and constituted an one man commission with retired judge B Gokuldoss to probe the matter.

With intense investigation the CB-CID arrested 21 individuals including arrack sellers, suppliers and helpers within five days, the report said.

It was also stated that 132 witnesses were examined and 700 litres illicit arrack have been seized.