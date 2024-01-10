Madras HC suspends transport employees strike until January 19

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has directed the transport employees unions to suspend their strike until January 19 considering the Pongal festival and directed the employees and workers to report for duty on Thursday (January 11).

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice (CJ) SV Gangapurwala and D Bharatha Chakravarthy heavily came down on the State and employees unions that they are very adamant and stubborn in resolving the issue by not accepting any suggestion of the court.

On the account of the transport employees strike the citizens were put at ransom, not the State observed the bench.

As the biggest festival of the State, Pongal is forthcoming this month a lot of people would face inconvenience as the transport employees are indulging in the strike, observed the bench.

Considering the interest of the public at large the bench directed the transport employees to suspend their strike.

Further, the bench also directed the State not to take any disciplinary actions against the employees who participated in the strike.

After the observations, the bench disposed of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) preferred by S Paul Kithiyon to call off the strike as it is unlawful and illegal.

When the case was listed in the morning before the bench, the CJ directed the Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran to get instructions to work out a solution for the strike and the case was posted for the afternoon.

Senior counsel Vijay Naryan appeared for Anna Thozhil Sangam Peravai, AIADMK union, and submitted that their intention is not to put the general public at the inconvenience.

Further, the counsel contended that the State has not disbursed the Dearness Allowance (DA) for the past 10 years to the pensioners. If the State is ready to pay at least, this year January month's DA, we will agree to stall the strike.

However, the AAG objected to the submission and submitted that Vijay Narayan was the then Advocate General for the earlier government and argued in the Court not to pay the DA for the pensioners and now he is arguing to pay the DA.

The AAG also submitted the circular issued by the Joint Commissioner of the Labour Department stating that the conciliation proceedings with the employees unions were posted on January 19.

Further, the AAG urged the employees not to resort to the strike till the conciliation proceedings end. The AAG also submitted that the case regarding the DA arrears for the pensioners is pending before the Supreme Court and the case is scheduled in February for the disposal.

After the submission, the bench observed due to the strike the general public was put at ransom, not the State. Hence the bench suggested the State to adoc and release some funds to the 92 thousand pensioners of the transport corporation.

However, the AAG did not agreed to the suggestion. Hence, the bench heavily came down over the State and opined hard observations.

In the meantime, the counsels for the employees unions came forward and agreed to withhold the strike until January 19, considering the interest of the public at large.

The counsel sought the bench to direct the State not to take any disciplinary actions against the employees who participated in the strike.

The AAG submitted that the State has no intention to take disciplinary actions against the employees. Recording the submission, the bench directed the employees to report for duty on Thursday and disposed of the PIL.