Madras HC summons tourism secy in contempt case over e-tender process of Diwali Crackers Fair at Island Grounds

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court summoned the principal secretary of Tourism, Culture, and Religious Endowments in a contempt case alleging a willful violation of the court’s order to stay the e-tender process of Diwali Crackers Fair - 2024 at Island Ground.

Justice M Dhandapani heard the contempt petition moved by the Chennai Fire Works Dealers Welfare Association alleging that the authorities violated the interim order passed by the court and sought to punish the authorities.

The petitioner contended that on September 13 the court issued an interim order directing the Department to stay the e-tender process for the Diwali Crackers Fair.

The interim order was passed in a petition alleging that the e-tender process lacked transparency and benefitted certain individuals who are ineligible to bid, said the petitioner.

However, on October 15, the department uploaded the letter stating that the tender was granted to the individuals alleged as ineligible bidders, despite the interim order, the petitioner submitted.

After the submission, the judge directed the principal secretary of Tourism department, the managing director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, and other authorities to appear before the court.