Madras HC stops move to open new Tasmac outlet in Theni

: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court directed the state government to not establish a new Tasmac outlet at Boothipuram village in Bodinayakanur taluk of Theni district.

S Kumaralingam, from Boothipuram, filed a public interest litigation petition urging the responding authorities including the managing director of Tasmac not to grant permission to establish a liquor shop (no.8547) proposed to come up at the survey number -385/5 A1A at Boothipuram.

The counsel for the petitioner stated that there is a government ladies' toilet, an open well, and a bus stop adjacent to the site of the proposed Tasmac shop. The counsel added that around 500 to 1000 people board and alight at the above-mentioned bus stop every day.

Therefore, opening a Tasmac outlet on the proposed site would create nuisances for the public and the drunkards might misuse the open well as well, he added.

He further pointed out that in Boothipuram village, two other Tasmac shops were already functional within a distance of 250 to 400 meters from the proposed shop and therefore, opening another Tasmac outlet was not necessary.

However, the standing counsel for Tasmac submitted that the Theni Collector has already granted permission to open the above-said outlet.

Considering the contentions of the petitioner, a division bench comprising Justice P Velmurugan and Justice M Jothiraman said the apprehension of the petitioner that establishing a Tasmac shop might cause disturbance to the public was well-founded. Therefore, the bench directed the respondent authorities not to establish an outlet at Boothipuram.