Madras HC stays Triplicane police probe into horse-trading case of TVK's Elaiyaraja

At an earlier hearing, the court granted an interim stay on the investigation against petitioner Ramesh pending further orders.

Subsequently, Sethuraj and Karthik, who were granted bail on Monday, also moved the High Court seeking transfer of the case to the CBI and a direction for a fresh investigation by the central agency.

When the batch of petitions came up for hearing before the Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, the Court directed the Union Government, the Tamil Nadu government and the CBI to file their responses to the petitions.

The bench further ordered that all further proceedings and the investigation in the case on the file of Triplicane police station shall remain stayed until the next date of hearing. The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 27.