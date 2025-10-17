Madras HC stays government order to remove caste names from streets

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered an interim stay on the Tamil Nadu government’s move to remove caste from the names of streets, roads and public places across the State.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Paramasivam of Mela Anuppanadi in Madurai, challenging the government’s decision to rename streets and public institutions that have caste in their titles. The petitioner argued that the decision was politically motivated and aimed at creating division ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

He also contended that changing existing names would cause confusion among residents while updating address proofs such as Aadhaar cards and other official documents, and that no public consultation was held before implementing the government order. The petitioner alleged that the ruling party is trying to promote the names of its own leaders in the guise of renaming streets.

Appearing for the State, Additional Advocate General Ajmal Khan submitted that similar measures had been taken in other states, such as Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, to promote social justice and equality.

The bench comprising Justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan observed that while the State’s initiative to uphold social justice was commendable, practical difficulties could arise for the public in updating official records.

Senior counsel Karthikeyan, representing the petitioner along with advocates Karthikeya Venkatachalapathy and Subbiah, argued that the new list of proposed names did not adequately recognise freedom fighters, spiritual leaders and Tamil scholars who contributed to society.

After hearing both sides, the bench said field inspections could be conducted regarding the renaming process but directed that no existing names should be removed or new ones implemented until the final order is issued. The court also instructed the authorities concerned to submit a detailed report on the matter before the next hearing.