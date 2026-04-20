Madras HC stays case against Annamalai over Thevar remark

In Salem in 2023, during a press meet, Annamalai had attributed certain statements to late Muthuramalinga Thevar. Annamalai alleged that in 1956, Thevar had said, “If non-believers speak of believers’ faith, Madurai Meenakshi, who receives milk abhishekam, shall receive blood abhishekam.”

Activist Piyush Manush had alleged that Thevar had never spoken such words and, even if the reiteration was authentic, it would constitute a threatening and provocative act. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by activist Piyush from Salem under Sections 190 and 200 of the CrPC.