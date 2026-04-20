Madras HC stays case against Annamalai over Thevar remark

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Monday (April 20), stayed a case against former BJP state president, K Annamalai.
In Salem in 2023, during a press meet, Annamalai had attributed certain statements to late Muthuramalinga Thevar. Annamalai alleged that in 1956, Thevar had said, “If non-believers speak of believers’ faith, Madurai Meenakshi, who receives milk abhishekam, shall receive blood abhishekam.”
Activist Piyush Manush had alleged that Thevar had never spoken such words and, even if the reiteration was authentic, it would constitute a threatening and provocative act. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by activist Piyush from Salem under Sections 190 and 200 of the CrPC.
When the case was heard before Justice M Nirmal Kumar, senior advocate Paul Kanagaraj, appearing for Annamalai, argued that the complaint was an abuse of process of law and filed for deriving political mileage. It was further argued that the complaint was defective and legally unsustainable. Annamalai also alleged that the de facto complainant was an ardent supporter of the ruling DMK, and that the timing and content of the complaint showed patent political vendetta.
Justice admitted the quash petition filed by K Annamalai, stayed the proceedings against him, and adjourned the case.