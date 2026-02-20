Madras HC slams delay in registering case, directs DVAC to probe multi-crore jobs scam

“Any delay in registering and investigating the case may give room for destruction of material evidence, which would be detrimental to the case,” the bench observed.

The court said the manner in which the State conducted a preliminary inquiry without registering a case raised serious doubts and concerns, adding it appeared the State was not inclined to register a case under the guise of a preliminary enquiry.

The bench also noted that even after sharing material evidence, the State had taken no action for three-and-a-half months. Allegations that the accused, involving high-ranking officials, were being shielded by prolonging proceedings could not be brushed aside, it said.