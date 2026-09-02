Madras HC sets aside order to shift captive elephants to government rehab camps

SGM Shaa alias Sheik Mohammed had bought an elephant named Lalitha in 2000 and applied for transfer of her ownership in his name. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden rejected his request by proceedings dated March 23, 2020.

Challenging the order, he filed a petition before the Madurai Bench, which observed that all captive elephants, whether held by temples or private persons, should be shifted to these camps. The court also directed HR&CE to instruct all temples not to acquire any elephant.

Aggrieved by this order, Arulmigu Sri Subramania Swami Thirukoil filed an appeal before the HC.