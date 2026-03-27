Madras HC sets aside order granting Rs 50,000, 8g gold under scrapped scheme

The State government filed the appeal challenging a September 2025 order of a single judge that had directed the authorities to grant Rs 50,000 and 8 grams of gold to the respondent, J Praveena, under the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Memorial Marriage Assistance Scheme.

The State contended that the scheme had been restructured into the Higher Education Assurance Scheme and that no financial sanction was granted for applications pending from 2018–2022.