Madras HC sets aside order, clears path for TM Krishna to receive MS Subbulakshmi Sangita Kalanidhi award

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday set aside its order restraining the Music Academy from conferring the Sangita Kalanidhi award in the name of Carnatic music legend late MS Subbulakshmi to vocalist TM Krishna.

A division bench of Justice SS Sundar and Justice P Dhanabal heard an appeal moved by the Music Academy challenging the single judge order.

The appellant contended that the Sangita Kalanidhi award in remembrance of MS Subbulakshmi was being conferred on esteemed artistes for several years, and at this stage, the award-giving could not be stalled by claiming that the legendary singer had executed a will seeking not to give any awards in her name.

After the submission, the bench set aside its order restraining the conferrment of the Sangita Kalanidhi award to TM Krishna.

The single judge order was passed on November 19 while hearing an application moved by the Music Academy to vacate the plaint filed by V Shrinivasan, grandson of MS Subbulakshmi.

The plaintiff had submitted that in her will, executed in 1997, Subbulakshmi expressed that no trust, statute or foundation should be instituted in her memory. Against her will, the Music Academy and another English news daily announced the 2025 Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi award to TM Krishna, he said.

Shrinivasan also contended that Krishna has made critical remarks against Subbulakshmi, hence the award should not be bestowed on him.

The single judge held that the plaintiff has locus standi in favour of him and passed an order restraining the Music Academy from conferring the award to TM Krishna.