Madras HC sends notice to Edappadi over plea alleging misuse of CM's office

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued a notice to the leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) in a petition alleging misuse of power for personal gains, by allowing his family members and relatives to use high horsepower pumps and draw water meant for irrigation purposes.



The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji heard the petition moved by I Selvam from Vellalapalayam, Salem seeking action against EPS alleging misuse of power.

The petitioner submitted that the respondent was in the position of the Chief Minister of the State when the scheme was introduced for irrigating ayacut land on the bank to the left of the Mettur canal from River Cauvery. For this purpose, a government order was issued, establishing Nedunkulam Lift Irrigation Cooperative Society. To offer personal benefits to his family members and relatives, EPS made them members of the society and allowed them to pump the water, said the petitioner.

While the scheme was introduced to cater for agricultural purposes, EPS misused his position and allowed his family members to enjoy the benefits illegally, alleged the petitioner.

They also illegally used high horsepower pumps to tap the water for their gain, he alleged. Hence the petitioner sought to quash the GO as unconstitutional and take action against all the respondents, including EPS.

After the submission, the bench issued notices to all the respondents returnable in two weeks.