Madras HC seeks Union & state governments response to safeguard vultures

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has directed the Union and State government to respond to a plea seeking to create Vulture conservation centers in theVulture habitat areas falling under the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode.

K Surya Kumar from Vandalur, Chennai filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to direct the Union and State government to establish Vulture conservation centres to safeguard the birds.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy directed the Union and State government to file a response to the plea and adjourned the matter to February 6, for further hearing.

The petitioner state that Vultures are the natural scavengers of the forest, or rather the sanitary workers of the forests, it plays a dominant role in the ecosystem.

However due to the usage of Non-Steroidal Anti Inflammatory Drug (NSAID) 99 percent population of Vultures had wiped out from India.

Hence, the petitioner sought MHC to direct the government to prohibit the sale and distribution of the following NSAIDs - Carprofen, Nimuslide and Flunixin for animal use in the four districts of Tamil Nadu, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode to save remaining 1 percent population of Vultures.