Madras HC seeks TN govt's response on installing gender neutral toilets in public places

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to submit response regarding installing gender neutral toilet for transgender and queer community in bus stands, markets and other public places.



The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu heard the public interest litigation (PIL) moved by Fred Rogers seeking to direct the State to install gender neutral toilets.

Government pleader Edwin Prabakar submitted that in future all the government buildings will be constructed with gender neutral toilets for the third genders and queer community people.

Since all the existing government buildings are constructed only with male, female and physically challenging toilets, it is not possible to construct a gender neutral toilet within that building space as it need structural remodification.

He also suggested that since the toilets built for physically challenged is gender neutral and it can be used by the transgender also.The bench asked about the State's opinion on installing gender neutral toilets in public places including bus stands and markets.

Government pleader sought time to get instructions in this regard.

After the request the bench adjourned the matter for further submission.