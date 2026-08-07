Madras HC seeks Tamil Nadu's reply on plea to allow toddy tapping

A Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and S Sakthivel issued the direction on a PIL filed by advocate Thirumurugan from Ramanathapuram. The petitioner also sought a direction to the State government to formulate an appropriate policy permitting the regulated tapping, manufacture, transportation and sale of palmyra and coconut toddy.

Stating that the State itself regulates and markets Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), beer, and other alcoholic beverages through statutory mechanisms, the petitioner contended that the government should objectively examine whether a similar regulatory model could be devised for toddy, rather than continuing an absolute prohibition without reconsideration.