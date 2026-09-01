Madras HC seeks status report on sewage treatment facilities in southern TN government hospitals

The direction came while hearing a PIL filed by Madurai-based advocate R Manibharathi, who relied on information obtained under the Right to Information Act to contend that several government hospitals and primary health centres were functioning without sewage treatment facilities.

A division bench comprising Justice CV Karthikeyan and Justice R Sakthivel took note of the submissions and directed the respondents to file a status report. The case has been posted for further hearing on October 8, 2026.