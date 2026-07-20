Madras HC seeks status report on illegal palm tree felling

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Inspector of Police, Peravurani, to file a status report on the action taken on a complaint alleging the illegal felling of palm trees on the river poramboke land in Thanjavur district.
The Division Bench comprising Justices C.V. Karthikeyan and Sakthivel has issued this direction while hearing the PIL filed by Chandrasekar of Thanjavur
According to the petitioner, more than 1,000 palm trees stand on river poramboke land in Adhanur village near Peravurani in Thanjavur district. He alleged that John Bosco, a resident of Adhanur, had encroached upon the land and illegally felled more than 50 palm trees without obtaining permission from the authorities. He sought directions to initiate appropriate action against the person responsible for the illegal felling of trees
The counsel for the petitioner submitted that despite lodging a complaint with the police, no action had been taken against the encroacher.
Recording the submission, the Bench directed the Inspector of Police, Peravurani, to file a status report on the action taken on the petitioner's complaint. The judges also cautioned that appropriate action would be taken if the direction was not complied with and adjourned the case to July 22.