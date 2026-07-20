Madras HC seeks status report on illegal palm tree felling

The Division Bench comprising Justices C.V. Karthikeyan and Sakthivel has issued this direction while hearing the PIL filed by Chandrasekar of Thanjavur

According to the petitioner, more than 1,000 palm trees stand on river poramboke land in Adhanur village near Peravurani in Thanjavur district. He alleged that John Bosco, a resident of Adhanur, had encroached upon the land and illegally felled more than 50 palm trees without obtaining permission from the authorities. He sought directions to initiate appropriate action against the person responsible for the illegal felling of trees