Madras HC seeks status report on biomedical waste disposal in Tamil Nadu

According to the petitioners, the guidelines issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board stipulate that a Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facility should ordinarily cater to healthcare establishments located within a radial distance of 75 km.

Only in exceptional circumstances, where the prescribed number of hospital beds is not available within such a radius, can the coverage be extended to 150 km, subject to the condition that the entire biomedical waste generated is collected, transported, treated and finally disposed of within 48 hours in accordance with the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.

However, the petitioners claimed that they had received contradictory information from authorities regarding where biomedical waste generated in Madurai was being processed. One response allegedly stated that the waste was transported to a facility nearly 500 km away at Gummidipoondi, while another indicated that it was processed at a treatment facility at Edappadi in Salem district, with only the incineration ash being transported to Gummidipoondi for final disposal.