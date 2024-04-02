Madras HC seeks status report of probe in misappropriation of PMAY funds

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to file the status report regarding the probe into the allegation of misappropriation of government subsidy funds in Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad heard a litigation seeking to take action against the erring officials involved in the misappropriation of government funds to the tune of Rs.54.40 lakh meant for welfare schemes.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) submitted that the investigation is underway and 25 witnesses have been questioned till now.

After the submission, the bench directed the DVAC to submit the status report of the probe and posted the matter to April 23 for further submission.

The litigant ML Dhamodaran from Thiruvallur submitted the RTI details received regarding the beneficiaries of PMAY in Sholavaram panchayat, Thiruvallur.

The litigant contended that the district collector of Thiruvallur and block development officer of Sholavaram implemented the government welfare scheme on their whims and fancies by accounting the scheme money for unbuilt houses, dubious and ineligible beneficiaries.

Originally, the Union government had introduced the PMAY housing scheme to alleviate the problem of homelessness with the State government's participation. Despite the target groups for the housing scheme are the poor people from marginalized communities living in rural areas.

However, in Sholavaram panchayat between 2011 - 2017 as many as 39 beneficiaries were given funds under the PMAY scheme, who are ineligible to the scheme, said the litigant.

Due to this Rs.54.40 lakh of government funds has been misappropriated by the officials, said the litigant.

Even though a representation was given to the DVAC in regard to the misappropriation, no action has been taken, said the litigant and sought to direct the State to take action.