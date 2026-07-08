Madras HC seeks responses on plea for appointment of Vice-Chancellors

Disputes between constitutional authorities, allegedly created during the previous State government, had led to the present deadlock, he alleged. He contended that the State has a constitutional duty to ensure that higher education and academic standards were not affected.

Referring to a similar situation in West Bengal, he submitted that the Supreme Court had resolved the deadlock by constituting a panel headed by former apex court judge UU Lalit.

Citing the prevailing crisis in Tamil Nadu's higher education sector, he sought the High Court's intervention to break the deadlock and facilitate the appointment of Vice-Chancellors.