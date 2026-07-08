Madras HC seeks responses on plea for appointment of Vice-Chancellors

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the UGC, the Union Education Ministry, and the State Higher Education Department to file their responses to a petition seeking the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in State universities.
The first bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan adjourned the matter to July 29 for further hearing.
In his petition, P Bhaskar, a cable TV operator from Chengalpattu, said nearly 20 State universities were functioning without Vice-Chancellors as of June 2026, resulting in a complete breakdown of the higher education administration and adversely affecting academic standards and the interests of millions of students.
Disputes between constitutional authorities, allegedly created during the previous State government, had led to the present deadlock, he alleged. He contended that the State has a constitutional duty to ensure that higher education and academic standards were not affected.
Referring to a similar situation in West Bengal, he submitted that the Supreme Court had resolved the deadlock by constituting a panel headed by former apex court judge UU Lalit.
Citing the prevailing crisis in Tamil Nadu's higher education sector, he sought the High Court's intervention to break the deadlock and facilitate the appointment of Vice-Chancellors.