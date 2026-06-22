Madras HC seeks report from TN, Puducherry on implementation of SC directions to curb stray dog menace

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments to file a report within four weeks on the implementation of the Supreme Court’s directions aimed at controlling the stray dog population and protecting the public from dog attacks.
The court also asked the governments to accord priority to removing stray dogs from educational institutions and other sensitive public spaces.
The case was taken up suo motu by a division bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan following directions issued by the Supreme Court.
The bench adjourned the hearing after directing both governments to submit a status report within four weeks.
Hearing a batch of petitions on public safety from stray dog attacks, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court had recently observed that media reports indicated that 2.63 lakh people were bitten by stray dogs in Tamil Nadu during the first four months of 2026 and that 17 deaths had been reported.
The apex court had issued a series of directions to address the issue and asked all High Courts to monitor their implementation.
The Supreme Court directed that stray dogs caught for sterilisation near educational institutions, hospitals, bus stands and railway stations should not be released back into the same areas and instead be shifted to designated care centres.
It also ordered state governments to establish adequate animal birth control centres in all districts and ensure sufficient deployment of veterinarians and support staff at vaccination centres.
The court further directed authorities to remove stray dogs from educational institutions, hospitals, bus terminals and railway stations to safeguard public safety.
During the hearing, the Madras High Court emphasised that educational institutions should be given priority while implementing the measures and asked the state governments to ensure immediate action in areas frequented by students and the public.