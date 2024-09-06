Madras HC seeks info on 34 acres encroached upon at Sathya Gnana Sabai, directs protection of site

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State government to file a report about the occupants of the 34.80 acres that belong to Sathya Gnana Sabai at Vadalur, from 1975 onwards, which is alleged to have been encroached upon.

A division bench of Justice

R Suresh Kumar and Justice S Sounthar directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department to ensure protection of 71.20 acres of Sathya Gnana Sabai land from encroachers. The bench also directed the deputy superintendent of police, Neyveli to provide necessary security to ensure the land is not misused by the encroachers.

These directions were issued while hearing a batch of petitions in favour and against the State government’s decision to establish the construction of the Vallalar International Centre.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman on behalf of HR&CE submitted that the committee constituted by the court headed by the Cuddalore collector investigated the alleged encroachments in Sathya Gnana Sabai, which revealed that nearly 34.80 acres of land that once belonged to the Sabai is now in the hands of private individuals. The AG submitted the report and said that after 1975, the revenue department transferred the title of the subject lands to various individuals. Several houses, shops and a private hospital were established on the encroached land.

It was also submitted that in 1919 total of 107 acres of land were in the possession of the Sathya Gnana Sabai. Later in 1975, the revenue department issued patta to several individuals.

After the submission, the bench directed the district collector to form a committee with revenue officials and collect the details of the individuals in favour of whom the land titles were transferred and also directed to file the details.