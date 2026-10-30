Madras HC seeks govt reply on Saattai Durai Murugan's anticipatory bail plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday sought a response from the Cyber Crime Wing police to NTK functionary A Durai Murugan alias Saattai Durai Murugan's anticipatory bail plea in a YouTube video case.
Justice N Ramesh directed the Inspector of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, to file a response to Durai Murugan's anticipatory bail petition.
Durai Murugan has filed the petition apprehending arrest in a case registered for alleged offences under Sections 352 and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
In his petition, he stated that a TVK office-bearer had lodged a complaint on October 3, 2026, alleging that a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, "Saattai", on September 30, 2026, contained statements against Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's administration and remarks about Minister Adhva Arjuna's functioning in the State Government. The complainant alleged that the statements were false and derogatory and could create fear and alarm among the public and disturb public tranquillity.
Sattai Durai Murugan submitted that the complainant was the NTK party's state secretary in charge of its propaganda wing and that the allegations were false and politically motivated. He contended that the video contained only constructive political criticism of the State government's administration in the public interest and did not contain derogatory remarks about anyone's personal life or the public.
He denied any intention to cause fear or disturb public tranquillity and submitted that custodial interrogation was unnecessary. He also said he appeared before the police in response to a summons and was willing to cooperate with the investigation and abide by any conditions the court imposes.