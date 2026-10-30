Madras HC seeks govt reply on Saattai Durai Murugan's anticipatory bail plea

Justice N Ramesh directed the Inspector of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, to file a response to Durai Murugan's anticipatory bail petition.

Durai Murugan has filed the petition apprehending arrest in a case registered for alleged offences under Sections 352 and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In his petition, he stated that a TVK office-bearer had lodged a complaint on October 3, 2026, alleging that a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, "Saattai", on September 30, 2026, contained statements against Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's administration and remarks about Minister Adhva Arjuna's functioning in the State Government. The complainant alleged that the statements were false and derogatory and could create fear and alarm among the public and disturb public tranquillity.