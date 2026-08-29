Tamil Nadu

Madras HC seeks govt reply on Chandru panel's steps to curb caste bias in schools, colleges

A Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and Sakthivel issued the direction on a PIL filed by AF Parvesh Mushraf of Dindigul, seeking directions to the government to implement all the recommendations of Justice K Chandru One-Man Committee, constituted after the 2023 Nanguneri caste-based attack on a school student and his sister.
Justice K Chandru with DMK Chief MK Stalin
Justice K Chandru with DMK Chief MK Stalin
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MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday has directed the State government to file its response to a petition seeking implementation of the recommendations of the Justice Chandru one-man committee constituted to eliminate caste discrimination in educational institutions, including Kallar Reclamation and Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare schools.

A Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and Sakthivel issued the direction on a PIL filed by AF Parvesh Mushraf of Dindigul, seeking directions to the government to implement all the recommendations of Justice K Chandru One-Man Committee, constituted after the 2023 Nanguneri caste-based attack on a school student and his sister.

The committee had made 20 immediate recommendations and three long-term goals to eliminate caste discrimination in schools and colleges. These include removing caste names from educational institutions, preventing caste-based seating arrangements and student identification, regulating caste references in school records, prohibiting caste-indicative wristbands and other markers, and strengthening grievance-redressal and monitoring mechanisms.

The petitioner also sought directions to the government to submit district-wise reports on whether the Urimai Mutram (Rights Forum) initiative was functioning effectively. The Committee recommended that the Rights Forum provide a platform for students to raise grievances

The court directed the government to file its response and adjourned the case to September 9.

Major recommendations of Justice Chandru panel

Removing caste names from educational institutions

Preventing caste-based seating arrangements and student identification

Regulating caste references in school records

Prohibiting caste-indicative wristbands and other markers

Strengthening grievance-redressal and monitoring mechanisms

Urimai Mutram (Rights Forum) to raise grievances

Madras HC
Caste
Chandru panel
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