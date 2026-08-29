Madras HC seeks govt reply on Chandru panel's steps to curb caste bias in schools, colleges

A Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and Sakthivel issued the direction on a PIL filed by AF Parvesh Mushraf of Dindigul, seeking directions to the government to implement all the recommendations of Justice K Chandru One-Man Committee, constituted after the 2023 Nanguneri caste-based attack on a school student and his sister.

The committee had made 20 immediate recommendations and three long-term goals to eliminate caste discrimination in schools and colleges. These include removing caste names from educational institutions, preventing caste-based seating arrangements and student identification, regulating caste references in school records, prohibiting caste-indicative wristbands and other markers, and strengthening grievance-redressal and monitoring mechanisms.

The petitioner also sought directions to the government to submit district-wise reports on whether the Urimai Mutram (Rights Forum) initiative was functioning effectively. The Committee recommended that the Rights Forum provide a platform for students to raise grievances

The court directed the government to file its response and adjourned the case to September 9.