Madras HC seeks govt reply on Chandru panel's steps to curb caste bias in schools, colleges

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday has directed the State government to file its response to a petition seeking implementation of the recommendations of the Justice Chandru one-man committee constituted to eliminate caste discrimination in educational institutions, including Kallar Reclamation and Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare schools.
A Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and Sakthivel issued the direction on a PIL filed by AF Parvesh Mushraf of Dindigul, seeking directions to the government to implement all the recommendations of Justice K Chandru One-Man Committee, constituted after the 2023 Nanguneri caste-based attack on a school student and his sister.
The committee had made 20 immediate recommendations and three long-term goals to eliminate caste discrimination in schools and colleges. These include removing caste names from educational institutions, preventing caste-based seating arrangements and student identification, regulating caste references in school records, prohibiting caste-indicative wristbands and other markers, and strengthening grievance-redressal and monitoring mechanisms.
The petitioner also sought directions to the government to submit district-wise reports on whether the Urimai Mutram (Rights Forum) initiative was functioning effectively. The Committee recommended that the Rights Forum provide a platform for students to raise grievances
The court directed the government to file its response and adjourned the case to September 9.
Removing caste names from educational institutions
Preventing caste-based seating arrangements and student identification
Regulating caste references in school records
Prohibiting caste-indicative wristbands and other markers
Strengthening grievance-redressal and monitoring mechanisms
Urimai Mutram (Rights Forum) to raise grievances