Madras HC seeks district-wise data on SC/ST Act cases in the last five years

“The State must therefore ensure that the statutory appellate remedies are effectively considered through the competent legal authorities. When cases registered under the said Act end in acquittal and no effective legal review or further proceedings follow, victims and their families may gradually lose confidence in the justice delivery system,” the petitioner said.

After hearing, the Bench directed the police authorities to furnish details of the total number of cases registered, investigations completed, charge sheets filed and yet to be filed, cases pending trial, and cases disposed of during the relevant period. The report should also specify the number of cases resulting in acquittal and conviction, the number of cases in which the opinion of the Director of Prosecution was sought for filing appeals or seeking enhancement of sentence, and the number of appeals filed before the High Court and the Supreme Court.

The respondents were directed to collect the particulars from all districts and submit the report on or before November 24. The matter was posted for further hearing on November 25.