Madras HC seeks DGP's response on denial of permission for DK's anti-NEET campaign

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan issued notice to the Director General of Police (DGP) and posted the matter to August 11.

Kali Poongundran has filed a petition before the Madras High Court challenging the police's refusal to grant permission for the organisation's proposed two-wheeler propaganda campaign against NEET and the EWS quota.

The petitioner submitted that, following the alleged NEET scams and question paper leaks across the country, the organisation had planned a statewide two-wheeler propaganda campaign from July 30 to August 2, 2026, demanding the abolition of NEET and opposing the EWS quota.