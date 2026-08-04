Madras HC seeks DGP's response on denial of permission for DK's anti-NEET campaign

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has sought the response of the Director General of Police (DGP) on a petition filed by Dravidar Kazhagam vice-president Kali Poongundran challenging the denial of permission for a statewide two-wheeler propaganda campaign against NEET and the EWS quota.
The First Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan issued notice to the Director General of Police (DGP) and posted the matter to August 11.
Kali Poongundran has filed a petition before the Madras High Court challenging the police's refusal to grant permission for the organisation's proposed two-wheeler propaganda campaign against NEET and the EWS quota.
The petitioner submitted that, following the alleged NEET scams and question paper leaks across the country, the organisation had planned a statewide two-wheeler propaganda campaign from July 30 to August 2, 2026, demanding the abolition of NEET and opposing the EWS quota.
He stated that a representation seeking general permission and police protection was submitted to the Director General of Police (DGP) on July 18. However, instead of granting general permission, the DGP directed the organisers to obtain permission from the respective jurisdictional police authorities. Despite submitting applications to the concerned police stations, permission was allegedly denied across Tamil Nadu.
Contending that Dravidar Kazhagam has been campaigning against NEET since 2010, the petitioner sought to quash the DGP's order and direct the police to grant permission for the proposed two-wheeler propaganda campaign.