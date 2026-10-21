Madras HC seeks data on SC/ST Act complaints by officials against superiors over five years

Justice B Pugalendhi suo motu impleaded the Secretary of the Human Resources Management Department at the Secretariat, while hearing a writ petition in which the respondent, the Chief Educational Officer (CEO), Tirunelveli, apprehended that the petitioner, his personal assistant, might foist a false complaint against him under the Act.

The petitioner, M Jothivel of Tirunelveli, challenged a transfer order passed by the CEO on 9 October 2026, posting him as headmaster of Government Higher Secondary School, Kuvachipatti. He was working as personal assistant to the CEO, Tirunelveli.

The petitioner submitted that the Joint Director of School Education is the competent authority to issue the transfer order.

The Special Government Pleader, appearing for the CEO, submitted that the relationship between the petitioner and the CEO was strained and that if the petitioner continued in the post, he might disturb the administration and even foist a false complaint against the CEO, either himself or through someone associated with him.