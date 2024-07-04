Madras HC restricts lawyers from promoting themselves directly or indirectly

CHENNAI: Since Rule 36 of Bar Council of India Rules specifically prohibits touting, advocates should not advertise or solicit their works directly or indirectly, said the Madras High Court.



A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice C Kumarappan directed the Bar Council of India to issue circulars or instructions to the State Bar Councils to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the advocates for advertising, soliciting works directly or indirectly, through advertisements, touts, personal communication or producing his photographs to be published in connection with the case where they engaged or concerned.

The bench issued the direction while hearing the case moved by PN Vignesh seeking action against online service providers Quikr India Private Limited and Sulekha.com for providing online advocate service.

The bench directed the Bar Council to issue the instructions within four weeks and initiate appropriate actions to remove the advertisements published by lawyers. The bench also directed the quicker.in and sulekha.com to remove all the contents regarding the advertisement of lawyers.