Madras HC restrains Coimbatore police from filing final report against Isha Yoga in violence charge

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court restrained the Coimbatore police from filing the final report in the case filed against Isha Yoga centre volunteers for allegedly attacking the members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK).

Justice G Jayachandran granted interim injunction for filing the final report to a petition moved by Dinesh Raja, the administrator of Isha Yoga seeking to quash the criminal case. The judge also issued notice to K Ramakirutinan, the general secretary of TPDK returnable by August 21.

On June 14, members of Progressive Organization including TPDK went to the crematorium constructed by Isha at Ikkarai Boluvampatti, Coimbatore to find out the truth about the allegation of illegal construction of the crematorium by encroaching 44.30 acres of land allotted to the Schedule Tribes.

It was alleged that during the fact finding visit some members of Isha Yoga attacked the team which tried to enter into the crematorium and also caused damage to their vehicles.

Based of the complaint lodged by TPDK, Alandurai police registered the case against petitioners under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (1) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and Section 3 (punishment for committing mischief in respect of property) of the The Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.

Aggrieved by registering the criminal case, Isha Yoga moved a petition seeking to quash the FIR.

After perusal of the complaint the judge held that the complainant visiting the property of the Isha Yoga itself does not find any justification since the 44.30 acres of land is not a land allotted to Schedule Tribes as per the information furnished by the office of the tahsildar.