Madras HC reserves the final order in a plea of C.Ve.Shanmugam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) reserved the final orders in a petition of C.Ve.Shanmugam, Rajya Sabha member and former minister of AIADMK, preferred to quash the four FIRs registered against him on an allegation of defaming the Chief Minister (CM) of the State, MK Stalin.



The case was listed before Justice N Anand Venkatesh.

Senior counsel N Vijay Narayan appeared for the petitioner and contended that the State had issued an order without any application of mind to register defamation cases against his client.

The petitioner has criticized the decision of the State to allow the industry and factory to function round the clock, free flow of ganja in the State, and sexual harassment against women especially students in the State has increased, in a meeting organized by AIADMK.

The counsel further submitted that it is his client's duty as a leader of the opposition party to expose the mismanagement and malfunction of the State.

The petitioner has not defamed the CM as a person but criticized the State. The State should have tolerance and should not be impulsive as an individual.

Advocate General PS Raman appeared for the State, submitted the speech of the petitioner, and submitted that he directly defamed the CM.

After all the submissions the judge reserved the final order without mentioning any date.