Madras HC reserves orders in anticipatory bail plea of Ponraj

Ponraj had allegedly made highly derogatory remarks against women supporters of TVK, when questioned about the online conduct of certain members of the party's women's wing, in an interview to a YouTube channel on March 27. TVK chief and Chief Minister Joseph Vijay had condemned the remarks and sought action.

Cases were registered based on the complaints by TVK functionaries under Sections 79 and 353(2) of the BNS, Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Apprehending arrest, Ponraj moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Ponraj argued that the statements were not directed against any particular group but were a criticism of the social disorder being propagated online. It was further argued that his speech was selectively extracted, edited, and misrepresented.

He submitted that after he was misquoted, he started receiving threatening calls from supporters of the party, including murder threats.

During the hearing, senior counsel NR Elango, representing Ponraj, argued that even before the complaint was lodged, Ponraj had sent a representation to the Director General of Police informing him about his intention while making the speech.