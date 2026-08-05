Madras HC relaxes Senthilbalaji’s bail condition in Rs 35-crore horse-trading case

Senthilbalaji’s counsel submitted before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan that a Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice had stayed the Triplicane Police investigation and sought relaxation of the condition requiring him to appear before the Investigating Officer twice daily.

Accepting the submission, Justice dispensed with the twice-daily appearance condition, while clarifying that the police are at liberty to issue summons and secure Senthilbalaji’s presence whenever required for the purpose of investigation.