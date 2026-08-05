Madras HC relaxes Senthilbalaji’s bail condition in Rs 35-crore horse-trading case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday (August 5) relaxed the bail condition requiring former minister V Senthilbalaji to appear before the Triplicane Police twice daily in connection with the Rs 35-crore MLA poaching attempt case, while making it clear that the police are free to summon him whenever required for the investigation.
Senthilbalaji’s counsel submitted before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan that a Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice had stayed the Triplicane Police investigation and sought relaxation of the condition requiring him to appear before the Investigating Officer twice daily.
Accepting the submission, Justice dispensed with the twice-daily appearance condition, while clarifying that the police are at liberty to issue summons and secure Senthilbalaji’s presence whenever required for the purpose of investigation.
The case arose from a complaint lodged by TVK MLA N Ilaiyaraja, who alleged that Thirunavukkarasu offered him Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker in a proposed no-confidence motion in the Assembly and later threatened him and his family after he refused. Based on the complaint, the Triplicane Police registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
According to the prosecution, Thirunavukkarasu acted at the instance of Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar. On July 8, the Madras High Court granted them conditional anticipatory bail, directing them to surrender before the Principal Sessions Court, execute bonds, and report before the Triplicane Police twice daily until further orders.
Senthilbalaji subsequently moved the High Court seeking exemption from the reporting condition, stating that unavoidable circumstances had prevented him from appearing before the police between July 31 and August 4. He undertook to resume compliance from August 5 and contended that the temporary exemption would not affect the investigation.