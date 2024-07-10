Madras HC rejects plea seeking private bus pick-up and drop at CMBT

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to direct the State to allow the south-bound private buses to pick up and drop the passengers at Koyambedu bus terminus, Perungalathur, Vanagaram and Maduravoyal toll plazas until the completion of the Metro rail project at Kilambakkam bus terminus.



The first division bench of acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq directed the petitioner to appear before the bench hearing the appeal challenging the Court’s order to operate private buses from the Kilambakkam bus terminus.

The petitioner, Ramkumar Adityan, moved the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to allow the private buses to pick up and drop the passengers at Koyambedu bus terminus, Perungalathur, Vanagaram and Maduravoyal toll plazas until the completion of the Metro rail project at Kilambakkam bus terminus.

Ramkumar also sought to restrict the trucks, and multi-axle heavy and medium commercial vehicles from plying through the GST road and Vanagaram toll gate until the completion of the U-shaped flyover.

The PIL also sought to construct a new suburban railway station at Kilambakkam with a skywalk to reach the new bus terminus. The petitioner further sought to build a new Metro line from the Chennai airport to Kilambakkam bus terminus.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted a previous order that directs private buses to pick up and drop passengers from the Kilambakkam bus terminus. It was also submitted that an appeal moved by the private bus operators challenging the order is pending. After the submission, the bench directed Ramkumar to approach the Court hearing the bus operators’ appeal. Hence, he withdrew the PIL.