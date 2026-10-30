Madras HC rejects plea challenging O Panneerselvam's poll victory

O Panneerselvam, who contested on behalf of the DMK from Bodinayakanur, was declared elected after securing 85,206 votes. He won the election by a margin of 6,805 votes.

Challenging his victory, voter T Kannan of Bodinayakanur and another voter, P Milany of Chennai, had filed separate election petitions before the Madras High Court, seeking to declare O Panneerselvam's election invalid.