Madras HC rejects DMK leader Anbil's advance bail plea, flags ''money trail,'' destination of ''party fund''

Dismissing the plea, Justice V Lakshminarayanan said while dealing with an application for anticipatory bail, the court would have to keep in mind that corruption is a grave economic offence.

It not only affects the public exchequer but is also a crime against humanity and directly affects the human rights.

In cases such as these, the court has to keep in mind the position that had been occupied by the petitioner and thereby, his ability to tamper with the state machineries or influence witnesses.

The senior counsel for Mahesh argued that he has cooperated with police investigation and three premises have been searched and documents seized. "The petitioner is not a flight risk...finally, in cases like these, which are borne out on records, no custodial interrogation is essential," the counsel argued.

Among the key points underscored by the State against grant of bail was the involvement of huge sums of money. Though the FIR speaks about a couple of crores, the investigation so far has revealed that a stupendous sum of Rs 400 crore had been collected. The police are taking serious efforts for finding out the money trail and the investigation is at a nascent stage and developing.