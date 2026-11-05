Madras HC rejects bail to man accused of sexually abusing woman since she was in Class 3

On September 20, he took her from the Poonamallee bus stand to an apartment, where he sexually assaulted her. Three days later, she moved to a paying guest accommodation in Chennai with the help of a friend, where the police traced her.

Based on her complaint, the Kancheepuram police registered a case under BNS and also Pocso Act, and arraigned her mother as the second accused for failing to report the abuse despite being informed of it.

When Kumaresan’s bail petition came up for hearing, his counsel argued that the survivor had left home with her friends but falsely implicated him and her own mother after being traced.

Rejecting the plea, Justice Ramesh observed that the materials in the case did not favour granting bail at this stage. The accused, who was about 15 years older than the survivor, occupied the position of a father in her life from childhood, and had access to her home through his relationship with her mother.