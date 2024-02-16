Madras HC refuses urgent hearing of Senthilbalaji's plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) on Friday refused for urgent hearing the revision petition preferred by jailed DMK leader and former minister V Senthilbalaji against the principal sessions court's order dismissing his petition to defer the framing of charges in the Prevent of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

Senior counsel Prabhakaran for the tainted former minister mentioned before a division bench comprising Justice MS Ramesh and Justice Sunder Mohan, to hear the matter as lunch motion.

However, the bench refused the request and observed that the matter will be taken up for hearing in regular course, after completing the listing process.

Another petition of Senthilbalaji in MHC seeking bail is adjourned to February 21, at the request of his counsel.

Senior counsel Aryama Sundaram for the resigned minister appeared before Justice N Anand Venkatesh and sought to adjourn the bail plea of Senthilbalaji to Wednesday, since it was posted for Monday.

Accepting the request the judge adjourned the matter to February 21 for Senthilbalaji's reply to Directorate of Enforcement (ED) contentions.