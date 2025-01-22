Madras HC refuses to stay non bailable warrant against Seeman in remarks over Rajiv Gandhi case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to intervene in the non-bailable warrant issued against the chief convenor of the Naam Tamil Party (NTK),Seeman, in the case of making controversial remarks on the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Justice Sunder Mohan heard the criminal revision petition moved by Seeman seeking to set aside the trial court order dismissing his discharge petition and stay the non-bailable warrant issued against him by the judicial magistrate Vikravandi.

The counsel for Seeman submitted that the speech of the petitioner didn't attract the ground case of the prosecution alleging that he promoted enmity between two groups.

Since the Vikravandi judicial magistrate issued a non-bailable warrant against the petitioner, the counsel sought relief by staying the warrant.

However, the judge refused to stay the warrant and directed the petitioner to sought relief before the judicial magistrate. Further, the judge directed the prosecution to file a counter to the petition.

On November 14, 2019, Villupuram north district secretary of Indian National Congress, Ramesh, lodged a complaint against Seeman in Kanjanur police station seeking to arrest the NTK leader as an accused of Rajiv Gandhi's assassination.

He alleged that during 2019 Vikravandi constituent assembly by-election campaign at Nemur, Villupuram, Seeman made controversial speech on Rajiv Gandhi.

In the complaint it was said that, Seeman claimed credit for the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi.

His speech provoked the cadres of INC and promoted enmity, hence he sought to arrest Seeman.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Seeman under sections 153A and 504 of IPC, charges for provoking and promoting enmity between two groups.

The district munsif court took cognisance of the case and commenced the trial. In the meanwhile, Seeman filed a petition seeking to discharge him from the case, however, it was dismissed by the court and directed to appear for the trial.

However, Seeman failed to appear before the court continuously, hence the judicial magistrate on January 21, issued non bailable warrant.