Madras HC refuses to revoke Padma Vibhushan conferred to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to revoke the Padma Vibhushan award conferred to Jaggi Vasudev, in the background of his foundation Isha Yoga, facing multiple criminal charges, including a murder allegation.

The first division bench of Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy heard a petition moved by M Vetriselvan, an advocate and environmental activist, seeking to revoke the award given to Jaggi.

The petitioner submitted that Padma Vibhushan is the second highest honour next to Bharat Ratna conferred to an individual for meritorious services performed towards the country. In contrast, Jaggi is not a bona fide individual to receive the award as he faces several criminal cases, the petitioner contended.

He was suspected of murder cases as well, including his wife’s suspicious death case. Further, the petitioner said Jaggi Vasudev had established the yoga centre at Boluvampatti, Coimbatore, by illegally encroaching on the forest area.

In 2012, a lock and seal notice was issued against the Isha Yoga Centre. However, the State did not proceed further, he submitted.

As his profile is not in line with serving for the society, the honour conferred to him should be revoked, he added.

After the submission, the bench refused the plea and observed that the award was given to him after following and considering all the norms; hence, there is no ground to allow the petition, said the bench and dismissed the plea.