Madras HC refuses to grant sports quota to Silambam champion

CHENNAI: Expressing sympathy towards an applicant seeking employment in police department under sports quota, as despite she got gold medal in national level Silambam competition the Madras High Court refused to grant special reservation as the organiser of the competition is unauthorised.

It is an unfortunate that the innocent petitioner had participated at a national level event and secured gold medal, has been caught in the crossfire, wrote Justice N Anand Venkatesh while dismissing the petition seeking employment under sports quota special reservation.

Since, the championship competition in which the petitioner had participated was conducted by a defunct organisation it cannot be recognised, the Court cannot grant the relief sought by the petitioner, wrote the judge.

The petitioner Shanmuga Vadivu applied for the posts of Grade II police constable, Grade II jail warden and fireman.

Since she couldn't secure the fixed qualifying mark, her application was rejected.

According to the petitioner she entitle for the for surplus marks and to be considered under the sports quota, as she won gold medal in national level Silambam competition.

The petitioner submitted that she participated in the Silambam competition conducted by Tamil Nadu Amateur Silambam Association (TNASA) affiliated to All India Silambam Federation (AISF).

Despite the all certificates submitted by her to Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, it was not considered.

However, the respondent submitted that the TNASA was not recognised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, further the AISF was also defunct by the government and which was upheld by the High Court.

Hence, the certificates cannot be considered as valid document to provide special reservation.