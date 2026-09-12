Madras HC refuses to entertain PIL on idol immersion, says matter under NGT, TN govt’s consideration

The bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan observed that the petitioner had approached it in advance, without any cause of action, even as the green panel and the government were issuing and implementing guidelines from time to time. When the petitioner pointed out that the guidelines were not followed last year, the court said the petitioner should have approached it then instead of waiting until the eleventh hour.



"We cannot issue directions based on apprehensions. As of today, there is no cause of action to entertain this petition. It is all in advance," the court orally remarked.



The court dismissed the plea as withdrawn, granting liberty to the petitioner to approach the appropriate forum.



Dr R Karpagam, a social activist and founder of the Coimbatore-based Oli Awareness Movement, filed the PIL. In the plea, he submitted that the case did not concern any religion, denomination, or place of worship, but only sought effective and uniform enforcement of statutory provisions, government orders, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, and judicial directions on environmental protection, noise control, and idol immersion.