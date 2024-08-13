Madras HC refuses to direct TN govt to pay compensation to 5-year-old kid attacked by pet dogs

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to direct the State to pay Rs.10 lakh as compensation to the parent of a five year old girl who was attacked by two pet dogs at Chennai.

The State cannot be made responsible for the careless behavior of the private individual by letting out his pet dogs in the street without leash, said Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan while dismissing a petition moved by S Soniya, the mother of the victim girl.

The petition was filed seeking to direct the State, Chennai corporation and Chennai collector jointly to pay Rs.10 lakh as compensation to the victim girl who was attacked by two Rottweiler dogs at a corporation park in Nungambakkam, last May.

The petitioner submitted that since her husband has been employed by the City corporation to maintain the park, she and her daughter were also living at the premises of the park.

On May 5, S Pugazhendi, a resident of that area came to the park with his two pet dogs, since they were not tied with leash, attacked her daughter, said the petitioner.

With the help of others in that area, the mother took her daughter to hospital and saved her life.

However, after this gruel attack the park was closed, hence her husband left without any job and struggling to make ends meet, said the petitioner.

Hence, she sought the Court to direct the State to pay Rs.10 lakh for the maintenance of the family.

The State submitted that the police filed a criminal complaint against the owner of the pet dogs and filed a report after completing the investigation.

After the submission, the judge observed that the State is not responsible for the attack and can ask the compensation from the pet owners.