Madras HC refuses nod for burial of slain BSP leader Armstrong in Perambur party office

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Sunday refused to allow the burial of slain Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president K Armstrong in the party office in Perambur here, stating that the residential area was congested.

Porkodi, his wife, had moved an urgent plea in the court last evening seeking permission to bury the BSP leader in the party office. Police had denied permission for the same.

Armstrong, 52, was hacked to death by a six-member bike-borne gang near his house in Perambur in Chennai on Friday, sending shockwaves across the state.

The funeral proceedings of the slain BSP leader are under way at a school in Perambur where mourners have gathered to pay their final respects.