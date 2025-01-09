Madras HC refuses MP Kathir Anand's plea seeking copy of documents seized in Vellore college raid

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to hear Vellore MP Kathir Anand's plea seeking to provide a copy of documents seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Kingston Engineering College, which is owned by him, and directed him to cooperate with the enforcement agency.

On January 4, the ED had launched searches in at least five places including Kathir Anand and his father and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan's residence as well as premises belonging to their associates in Katpadi and Vellore. A two-day search at Kingston Engineering College in Vellore, owned by Kathir Anand, ended after over 44 hours in the wee hours of January 6, said a Thanthi TV report.

Unaccounted money, kept for salaries and Pongal bonuses and the fees paid by students were seized, along with documents related to the college and its bank transactions, and a hard disk, the report added.

The searches are part of a probe into a 2019 Income Tax case against Kathir Anand over cash-for-votes charges ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Over Rs 10 crore was seized from premises allegedly related to Anand’s associates in Vellore, which led to the cancellation of the election in Vellore constituency.